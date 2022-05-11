Kim Se-jeong’s new K-drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’ to premiere in July

SBS has announced an official premiere date for Today’s Webtoon, an upcoming drama starring Kim Se-jeong (formerly Gugudan and I.O.I), Nam Yoon-su (Extracurricular, The King’s Affection) and Choi Daniel (The Ghost Detective, School 2013).

The production team behind Today’s Webtoon shared that the cast recently wrapped up table readings and are set to start filming for the drama soon. The show’s team added that the drama is set to air on July 29, per MyDaily Korea.

“Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon-su, and the rest of the main cast is creating a warm and relatable office drama through their perfect character synchronization and sincerity,” the production team added, as translated by Soompi. “Their office place chemistry is better than expected so it feels like we’ve received a lot of support.”

Based on the 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!, Today’s Webtoon follows On Ma-eum, a former judo athlete who struggles to adjust to her job as part of a webtoon’s editorial department and the competitive webtoon industry.

Kim Se-jeong will be portraying Oh Ma-eum, a former judo athlete who takes on a job at a webtoon’s editorial department following an injury, while Nam will be portraying Goo Joon-young, who struggles to adjust to his job after working for a popular IT company.

Choi Daniel, meanwhile, will be portraying Seok Ji-hyung, a deputy editor who later becomes a mentor for On Ma-eum. The show will be directed by Jo Soo-won, best known for his work with Doctor John and Still 17.

