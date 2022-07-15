Kim Se-jeong discovers her true passion for webtoons in new ‘Today’s Webtoon’ teaser

SBS has unveiled a new teaser for its new K-drama, Today’s Webtoon, starring A Business Proposal star Kim Se-jeong.

Today’s Webtoon is the Korean remake of the 2016 Japanese TV series Sleepeeer Hit!, and is set in the competitive webtoon industry in South Korea. A Business Proposal‘s Kim Se-jeong will star as the lead character On Ma-eum, a former judo athlete who joins a webtoon editorial department and goes from its newest rookie to a true editor.

The brand-new teaser covers Ma-eum’s past profession as a renowned judoka with a promising future – until she stumbles upon what appears to be a web comic convention, where she discovers her true love lies with webtoons.

Advertisement

Chaos ensues as she leaves judo behind to begin her job at Neon Webtoon’s editing department, and the teaser ends with Ma-eum hanging her office pass up on her bedroom wall alongside her judo competition medals.

Today’s Webtoon is scheduled to premiere on South Korean TV network SBS later this month on July 29 at 10pm KST.

Aside from Kim, Today’s Webtoon will also star Park Ho-san (Monstrous, Penthouse), Choi Daniel (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay), Yang Hyun-min (Lovers Of The Red Sky), Kang Rae-yeon (Awaken), Nam Yoon-su (Beyond Evil, The King’s Affection) and more.

The series was directed by Kim Young-hwan and Doctor John director Jo Soo-won. This is the second time the pair have collaborated as directors on a series, the last one being 2016’s Gogh, The Starry Night, which also marked Kim’s directorial debut.

In other K-drama news, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has become Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV show this week after logging 23.9 million hours viewed. The show topped the list a little over a week after its premiere on June 29.