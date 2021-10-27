Kim Seon-ho’s agency clarifies rumours surrounding the actor’s contract

Salt Entertainment, the company managing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon-ho, has released a statement regarding the expiry of his contract with the label.

On October 25, Salt Entertainment shared the details of its contract with the 35-year-old actor in order to clarify conspiracy rumours that have been made about the agency. “While the contents of the contract should be kept confidential according to the principle, we are revealing this with consent from the parties involved due to the continuous problems,” Salt Entertainment wrote, as translated by Soompi.

In its statement, the agency clarified that Kim’s current contract was renewed in March 2020 and will continue “through March 2023”. Additionally, both parties had “also signed an annex agreement stating that the contract would be automatically renewed for another year annually until March 2027 unless one of the parties provides notice of its intent not to renew”.

Salt Entertainment’s statement came after the actor was recently embroiled in controversy. Earlier this month, an alleged ex-girlfriend of Kim had accused the actor of mistreatment, claiming that he had coerced her into getting an abortion.

Following the scandal, netizens have begun accusing Salt Entertainment of conspiring with the alleged victim to create negative publicity around the actor to secure the upcoming renewal of his contract, which fans speculated was expiring this year.

“We ask for your understanding as we are releasing these statements due to the continuous problems,” Salt Entertainment added in its statement.

Last week, Kim issued an official statement to South Korean media over the controversy. The actor had apologised for “hurt[ing]” his ex-girlfriend, while not directly commenting on the allegations.

“Though we were in a relationship with good feelings [for] each other, I have hurt her with my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” Kim wrote, per The Korea Herald.