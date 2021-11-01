Kim Seon-ho to stay on as the lead of upcoming film ‘Sad Tropics’

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho stay on as the lead actor in the upcoming Korean film Sad Tropics.

On November 1, South Korean news outlet Star News shared that the production company behind the upcoming film has made the decision to carry on with Kim in its lead role. The forthcoming movie will be Kim’s big screen debut.

“After much deliberation, the producers of Sad Tropics have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon-ho,” production company NEW said in a statement, as translated by Soompi. According to the report, the movie, which was originally set to begin filming this month, will begin production in December instead.

Last month, the 35-year-old actor’s role in the movie looked uncertain after he became embroiled in controversy with his alleged ex-girlfriend who had accused the actor of mistreatment, claiming that he had coerced her into getting an abortion.

The news of Kim’s continued involvement in the production of Sad Tropics comes shortly after South Korean news outlet Dispatch released several reports featuring alleged conversations between Kim and his former girlfriend, which appeared to contradict the initial accusations she made towards Kim.

Last month, Kim issued a statement over the then-growing controversy. The actor had apologised for “hurt[ing]” his ex-girlfriend, while not directly commenting on the allegations. “Though we were in a relationship with good feelings [for] each other, I have hurt her with my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” Kim wrote, per The Korea Herald.

Following his statement, the actor was removed from two films he was previously set to star in, Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date. Several companies that had sponsorships deals with Kim, including Domino’s Pizza Korea, Canon Korea and Food Bucket had also taken down images and advertisements featuring the actor.