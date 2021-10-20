Kim Seon-ho to be edited out of ‘2 Days And 1 Night’ following scandal

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon-ho will no longer be part of the main cast of 2 Days And 1 Night following a scandal involving his ex-girlfriend.

Earlier today (October 20), KBS and the show’s production team released a statement where they noted that Kim will no longer be part of the series following the controversy. In addition, the actor will also be edited out of the series’ upcoming episodes that have already been filmed.

“It has been decided that Kim Seon-ho will drop out of the show following recent events. For parts that are already filmed, we will do out best to edit him out to minimize the discomfort to the viewers,” KBS and the production team of 2 Days And 1 Night said, per OSEN as translated by Koreaboo.

In addition, Kim has also been cut from two upcoming films which he was set to star in: 2 O’Clock Date and Dogs Days. Meanwhile, the production crew of a third film, Sad Tropics, said they are still “discussing the matter”, per Maeil Business News and translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, both Kim and his agency Salt Entertainment have addressed allegations that the actor allegedly mistreated his ex-girlfriend. In a statement, Kim apologised for “hurt[ing]” his ex-girlfriend, while not directly commenting on the allegations.

The controversy came shortly after Kim starred in the highly successful tvN/Netflix series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which recently wrapped up its run on October 17. Also starring actress Shin Min-a, the show is currently one of the most watched on Netflix in the world.