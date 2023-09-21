Kim So-hyun says she had to “lead” kissing scenes with Hwang Min-hyun in ‘My Lovely Liar’

My Lovely Liar star Kim So-hyun has opened up about what it was like to film romantic scenes with co-star Hwang Min-hyun.

In a new interview with SBS Star, Kim So-hyun revealed that she felt like she had to “lead” Hwang Min-hyun during kissing scenes in My Lovely Liar, after hearing that her co-star had “never portrayed a couple’s relationship in any work and, therefore, never played a kissing scene before”.

“It was a bit overwhelming thing to hear,” the actress added, saying that it “wasn’t in my plan[s]”. However, she then noted that the pair later “became so close while filming the series”, especially when Hwang stopped wearing a mask on set.

“At first, he had to wear a mask while playing ‘Kim Do-ha’ [as] our characters… were meant to be uncomfortable around each other at the beginning of the series,” she said. “We maintained that level of distance in real life while filming the start of the series.”

“Later, we became much closer to one another as he didn’t have to wear a mask, and we got to film funny episodes together,” Kim So-hyun added, praising Hwang Min-hyun as a “fun person to joke with and a capable actor”.

Elsewhere during the interview, Kim So-hyun also recalled a moment when one of her friends said they were “jealous” the actress would be starring opposite Hwang Min-hyun. “It turned out, many of my friends loved him. They told me how good-looking he was,” she said.

