‘The Tale of Nokdu”s Kim So-hyun to star in upcoming webtoon-based K-drama

Actress Kim So-hyun (Love Alarm, The Tale of Nokdu) has been cast in an upcoming romance K-drama.

Ieum Hashtag, Kim’s management agency, announced earlier this week that she is set to star in Is It A Coincidence? (literal title). Based on a webtoon of the same name, Is It A Coincidence? follows two people who encounter their first loves in their journey towards meaningful relationships and lifelong goals.

According to a report by Star News, Kim is set to play Lee Hong-joo, an animation producer who is working through the trauma of her previous relationship. At the time of writing, Kim’s on-screen love interest and other cast members have not been announced.

Is It A Coincidence? will be helmed by Song Hyun-wook, best known for his directing work for The King’s Affection and Beauty Inside. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the production team behind the K-drama has announced that filming for Is It A Coincidence? will take place later this year.

In other news, TVING’s comedy K-drama Work Later, Drink Now is returning for a second season this year. The streaming service teased the new season’s premiere through several posters announcing the series’ “comeback” posted earlier today (September 30). As of now, a definite premiere date for the drama’s newest season has not been announced.

Based on a webtoon titled Drinker City Women, Work Later, Drink Now revolves around three friends who go out for drinks at the end of every work day. Its first season aired on TVING from October to November 2021.