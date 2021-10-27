Kim So-yeon in discussions to star in ‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed’ season two

South Korean actress Kim So-yeon is reportedly in talks to star in the second season of Tale Of The Nine-Tailed.

Industry sources first reported via Sports Chosun on October 27 that Kim So-yeon (The Penthouse, Mother Of Mine) would be joining the cast of the forthcoming second instalment of tVN’s Tale Of The Nine -Tailed series as its lead.

J-Wide Company, which represents the actress, later responded with a statement via Newsen, clarifying that the script for Tale Of The Nine-Tailed season two was “one of the projects” Kim has received offers for. However, her label noted that “nothing about her appearance has been finalised”, according to Soompi.

Advertisement

News of the series’ renewal first surfaced last month, when a tvN representative revealed that the broadcast network was the time “in the middle of discussions” for a second season, per Soompi.

“We are planning for 16 episodes in the second season, and season one’s director, Kang Shin-hyo, will be in charge of the direction again,” said the representative in tvN’s statement.

The first instalment of Tale Of The Nine-Tailed first premiered late last year and starred Lee Dong-wook (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Hell Is Other People), Jo Bo-ah (Forest, My Strange Hero) and Kim Bum (Mrs. Cop, Law School) as its leading cast. The series is a modern fantasy show that follows a male gumiho, a Korean mythical nine-tailed fox, who settles for a new life in the city.

In other K-drama news, 2PM member and actor Ok Taecyeon had recently spoken about his experience portraying the main antagonist on Netflix’s Vincenzo. “If I am to think about how deeply I must express myself, whether it’s better to act lightheartedly, the intentions of the producers and writers, whether I can fulfil viewers’ expectations, and more, it’s fun but also hard,” he said.