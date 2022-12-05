Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won confirmed for new drama by ‘Crash Landing On You’ writer

South Korean actors Kim Soo-hyun (One Ordinary Day) and Kim Ji-won (My Liberation Notes) have been cast in the lead roles for upcoming drama Queen of Tears (working title).

On December 5, South Korean production company Studio Dragon announced that the two stars are confirmed to lead its upcoming drama series, tentatively titled Queen of Tears.

Kim Soo-hyun is set to star as Baek Hyun-woo, the legal director of the Queens conglomerate group and pride of his small village. Kim Ji-won will play his wife, Hong Hae-in, the heiress of the group’s chain of department stores. The series will follow the couple’s love story as they experience the ups and downs of their businesses and romance.

The upcoming drama will be written by Park Ji-eun, who has notably worked on some of Kim Soo-hyun’s biggest projects like My Love From The Star (2013) and The Producers (2015).

Her latest project had been the hit drama Crash Landing On You between 2019-2020. It was helmed by director Jang Young-woo, who will also be reuniting with Park for Queen of Tears.

According to Sports Chosun, the series will begin filming and production in the first half of 2023, before premiering the second half of the year.

