Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won clash in ‘Queen of Tears’ teaser

tvN has dropped the first teaser for upcoming its K-drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won.

Queen of Tears, slated to premiere on March 9, is written by Park Ji-eun, who was also behind other hit K-dramas such as Crash Landing On You, My Love From The Star, Producer and more. The series will follow a young married couple “who manage to survive a crisis and stay together against all odds”, per Soompi.

Kim Soo-hyun stars as Baek Hyun-woo, legal director of conglomerate company Queens Group, while Kim Ji-won plays his wife, Hong Hae-in, the Queens Group’s heiress.

Advertisement

The new teaser, which marks the first official look at the series, offers us a glimpse into the whimsical nature of the couple’s relationship, as Hyun-woo questions his own attraction to Hae-in when he asks himself, “Why does she look pretty to me?”

Just as the couple are about to lock lips, Hyun-woo is harshly snapped out of his daydream when Hae-in yells, “Aren’t you going to respond? If you don’t respond, you’re dead meat!” Hyun-woo realises what the true cause of his racing heart really was – his fear of Hae-in.

Queen of Tears will premiere March 9 on tvN, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday. The K-drama will also be available to stream internationally on Netflix.

In other K-drama news, South Korean actors Im Soo-hyang and Ji hyun-woo have been cast as the leads in Beauty and the Devoted, an upcoming K-drama by KBS2.