Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk to star in upcoming drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk have been confirmed as the leads of the upcoming romance drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Kim will portray the role of Na Hee-do, who becomes a part of the national fencing team after her high school team dissolves due to the Asian financial crisis in the late-1990s. Meanwhile, Nam will play the character Baek Yi-jin, who comes out of a broken family as a result of the financial crisis and eventually becomes a journalist.

Accoridng to Korea Joongang Daily, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung, as well as previously confirmed cast member Bona of K-pop girl group WJSN, complete the drama’s actor line-up.

Advertisement

Lee will take on the role of Ji Seung-wan, a top student with a rebellious side, while Bona is set to join as Go Yoo-rim, South Korea’s youngest fencing gold medalist and Na’s greatest rival. Finally, Choi will give life to former internet star Moon Ji-woong.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is scheduled to air by early next year.

In other K-Drama news, a second season of the military-themed K-drama D.P. is reportedly in the works. This is according to lead actor Jung Hae-in, who claimed that the team behind the series have allegedly “put the wheels in motion” on an additional season of the series.