Bae Suzy, Kim Woo-bin to star in new K-drama from ‘The Glory’ screenwriter

South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy have been cast in a new K-drama series from The Glory screenwriter Kim Eun-sook.

Kim Eun-sook is currently working on the upcoming K-drama series All Shall Come True (literal translation of its Korean title), the show’s production company Hwa & Dam Pictures announced today (June 14), per Yonhap News Agency.

The upcoming K-drama will be a fantasy romance series that chronicles the adventures of a woman (played by Bae Suzy of Anna), who is given three wishes after freeing a genie (played by Kim Woo-bin of Black Knight) from its lamp.

All Shall Come True is said to be a 12-episode series, and is set to be released in 2023. A network or streaming platform for the series has yet to be confirmed.

All Shall Come True will be Kim Eun-sook’s first project since the premiere of Netflix’s popular hit The Glory. The noted screenwriter also previously wrote beloved K-dramas such as The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun and the critically acclaimed Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Meanwhile, the upcoming fantasy romance series will also be the first project starring both Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy. The duo had previously played love interests in KBS2’s 2016 K-drama Uncontrollably Fond.

