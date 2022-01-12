Kim Woo-bin to make long-awaited comeback in new Netflix sci-fi K-drama

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin is set to make his much-anticipated comeback as the lead of an upcoming sci-fi K-drama series from Netflix.

Earlier today (January 12), Netflix announced in a press release that Kim will star as the lead of Black Knight, an upcoming science fiction TV series that will be helmed by director Cho Ui-seok.

Based on the award-winning webtoon of the same name, Black Knight is set in 2071, where humans are unable to survive on a polluted Earth without the aid of oxygen masks. With a majority of the Korean peninsula now a wasteland and only 1 per cent of its original population remaining, delivery workers play a crucial role in the survival of its inhabitants.

Kim will play a delivery man who goes by the name 5-8, who goes the extra distance to fulfil his orders, no matter the severity of the obstacles that lay ahead of him. Black Knight will also see Kim reunite with Cho for the first time since 2016’s Master.

The show will also star Kang You-seok (Beyond Evil, Start-Up) and Esom (Taxi Driver, Phantom). The former is set to portray a young man named Sa-wol who aspires to join the ranks of the delivery workers, while Lee will play military officer Seo-lah who shares a special relationship with Sawol’s family.

Black Knight is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Kim’s upcoming role in Black Knight will mark his first television project since KBS2’s Uncontrollably Fond in 2016, following which he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May 2017. The actor subsequently underwent a prolonged hiatus in order to start his treatment plan.