Kim Woo-bin says he was intrigued by “unfamiliar” concept of ‘Our Blues’

Kim Woo-bin has shared his thoughts on the concept of and his role in the upcoming K-drama, Our Blues.

Our Blues follows the stories of seven people on Jeju Island, told in an “omnibus” format – meaning the series will unfold with independent episodes that each focus on one of the main characters on the island, with occasional appearances from the other characters.

In a recent interview with Esquire Korea, Kim shared that his first impression of the script left him feeling intrigued by the show’s concept. “When I read the script, it was a bit unfamiliar,” the actor said, as translated by Soompi. “There were quite a few episodes that I didn’t appear in at all, some where I appear in one or two scenes, and some where I was the main character.”

Eventually, however, Kim shared that the script’s omnibus format allowed him to develop a better appreciation for the drama. “From an actor’s point of view, when I look at the parts of the script where I don’t appear, I felt like I’m watching a completely different drama. It’s really great,” he said.

When asked about his thoughts on his character, ship captain Jung Joon, Kim shared that he was initially apprehensive about the role: “When I first saw the script, I didn’t think [Jung Joon] resembled me.”

“To be honest, I even thought, ‘Why did they cast me as Jung Joon?’,” the actor revealed, “But as I spent time as Jung Joon, he really resembled my appearance at the age of 34 now.”

