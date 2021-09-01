Kim Yoo-jung, Byun Woo-seok and more cast in upcoming Netflix film ’20th Century Girl’

Actors Kim Yoo-jung, Byun Woo-seok and more have been confirmed as cast members for the upcoming Netflix film 20th Century Girl.

Netflix announced today (September 1) via News1 that the movie will star Kim Yoo-jung (Lovers of the Red Sky, Moon Embracing The Sun) as lead character 17-year-old Na Bo-ra. Meanwhile, Byun Woo-seok (Record of Youth, Search: WWW) has been cast as Poong Woon-ho, Na Bo-ra’s high school classmate.

The cast of 20th Century Girl will also feature Park Jung-woo (Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation) in the supporting role of Baek Hyun-jin, a close friend of Poong Woon-ho’s and a love interest of Na Bo-ra’s best friend, Yeon Doo, who will be played by rookie actress Noh Yoon-seo.

Advertisement

Set in 1999, 20th Century Girl follows Na Bo-ra as she experiences a painful yet nerve-wracking first love, as well as the reappearance of her first love in the 21st century. It will be helmed by director Bang Woo-ri (Mrs. Young) and produced by production company Yong Film, which previously took charge of popular series such as The Handmaiden and The Call.

While a release date and other details of the movie have yet to be unveiled, 20th Century Girl is set to premiere worldwide on streaming platform Netflix.

In other K-drama news, Girls’ Generation’s Yoona and Lee Jong-suk have been confirmed by Korean broadcast network tVN to be starring in a brand-new drama titled Big Mouth (literal title), which is set to be released sometime next year.