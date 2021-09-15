Kim Young-dae on ‘The Penthouse’: “This was such a special experience”

Actor Kim Young-dae has shared his feelings about appearing on The Penthouse, following the series’ conclusion after a three-season run.

Kim, who played the character of Joo Seok-hoon, son of the show’s antagonist Joo Dan-tae (played by Um Ki-joon), shared an in interview with iMBC about what it was like to have portrayed the same character for over a year.

“As this was my first time acting as one character for such a long time, this was such a special experience,” he said, as translated by Soompi. “During this year and a half, we endured all the joys and sorrows of that time together so I’ve become attached.”

Kim also likened the end of The Penthouse and his work as Joo Seok-hoon to “sending off a precious person”, about which he described it as feeling “refreshing and sad”. He added: “I think I’ll remember a lot of it.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Kim also discussed the lessons he has learned from being on the set of The Penthouse. “After working with my seniors for such a long time, I learned the importance of responsibility and sincerity as an actor,” he shared.

Moving forward from The Penthouse, the actor also shared his goals thereafter. “I want to become a bit more mature and I want to take that position and work hard for each and every project, conveying positive energy to viewers,” he said.

Aside from The Penthouse, Kim Young-dae has also been known for his work on other drama series such as JTBC’s Undercover and True Beauty. He is also confirmed to star in the upcoming tVN series Shooting Star, which is set to air sometime this year.