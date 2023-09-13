King Charles cracked an ‘It’s Always Sunny’ joke when he met Rob McElhenney

King Charles cracked an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia joke when he met Rob McElhenney, it’s been revealed.

As part of the second season of their documentary series Welcome To Wrexham, McElhenney and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds met Charles and Camilla at the club’s Racecourse Ground.

As revealed to Metro by the pair’s colleague Humphrey Ker, Charles marked his meeting with McElhenney by making a joke about his famous TV show.

Ker revealed that McElhenney and Reynolds “did their training” and took the meeting with the royals “very seriously,” adding: “I think they prepared well for everything and it all passed off without a hitch.”

When meeting McElhenney, Charles was told by the actor that he now lives in Los Angeles, but was raised in Philadelphia.

“I hear it’s always sunny there,” the King responded, with Ker saying that it was definitely a deliberate reference.

“He knew full well. He was very pleased with his joke and he said that he’s got people to tell him, keep him abreast of what’s going on and set him up for these sorts of things. They had a great time.”

The first episode of the second season of Welcome To Wrexham premiered today (September 13) in the UK on Disney+.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League.

“Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.”

In a four-star review of season one, NME wrote: “The tense ending is already known in football circles (and we won’t spoil it here), but the lead-up to its climax still makes for a thrilling watch.”