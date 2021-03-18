‘King Of The Hill’ in “hot negotiations” over potential revival

US sitcom King Of The Hill is in talks to return after over a decade off screens, according to one of its former writers.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the Fox show followed the lives of the Hills, a middle-class American family living in Texas. It ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009, when it was cancelled by the network.

Murmurings of a reboot first surfaced in 2017, and former writer on the show, Brent Forrester, has shared the news that Judge and Daniels are in “hot negotiations” to reboot the show.

Advertisement

In a recent Reddit AMA, Forrester was asked: “Have you heard any updates as to the possible King of the Hill revival? Aging the cast of characters would be a stroke of genius and practically reinvent the show (in an awesome way!)”

The writer then replied: “I am sure Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will murder me for sharing this but… HELL YES. They are in hot negotiations to bring back King of the Hill.

“The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I’ve said too much :)”

Back in 2017, Fox co-chairman Dana Walden revealed that the network had been in touch with Judge and Daniels about a potential revival. “We had a very preliminary conversation given what’s going on in the country, they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it,” she said.

Walden added: “The meeting was probably two and a half months ago. They’re both very busy and it was really just a first exploratory, ‘Are you excited about this? Is there potential in that future?'”

Advertisement

A year later, Judge admitted that he had been considering bringing the show back.