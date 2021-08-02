‘Kingdom’ screenwriter says she has “already decided” on the series’ conclusion

Kingdom screenwriter Kim Eun-hee has revealed that she already has an end in mind for the Netflix zombie hit series.

In a new interview, Kim – who penned the first two seasons of Kingdom and the recently released Ashin Of The North special episode – discussed about the series’ potential third season, saying that “nothing has been confirmed” yet.

“It’s hard to say, as nothing has been confirmed yet regarding Season 3,” she said, as translated by Soompi. “However, if I’m to tell you my personal thoughts: if Season 3 does get made, I’ve already decided how I would like to conclude the story.”

It is currently unclear if Kim’s comments suggest that Kingdom will end by the third season, or if it will branch out for more instalments. In an April 2020 interview with Hollywood Reporter, Kim suggested that she has enough material for the show to span up to 10 seasons.

Elsewhere in the recent interview, Kim discussed her favourite scenes from the latest prequel episode and more. Kim also revealed she had written the role of Ashin solely with actress Jun Ji-hyun (also known an Gianna Jun) in mind.

“I didn’t have any alternatives [in mind aside from Jun Ji-hyun]. It wasn’t just Jun Ji-hyun’s cool and glamorous image, but also her gaze in films like Assassination and The Berlin File that I found really memorable.”

When asked which of Jun’s scenes stood out, Kim said: “The scenes where Jun Ji-hyun shoots arrows or climbs atop the roof were so cool, but I was particularly shocked watching the scene where she runs across the field”.

She went on to explain that apart from looking cool in the scene, Kim was mesmerised by Jun’s movements, which she described were “sharp like a knife”.

She also touched upon Ashin Of The North’s focus on emotional weightage, instead of a spree of action-packed scenes, sharing that the show’s action had to be toned down so that the audience could feel the weight of Ashin’s emotions and motives through character-driven elements.

Kingdom: Ashin Of The North premiered on Netflix on July 23. In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Hidzir Junaini called the prequel episode a “well-paced and utterly enthralling entry of the Kingdom franchise that does much to deepen its fascinating mythology, set up a compelling antagonist, and expand its world far beyond Crown Prince Lee Chang, Seo-bi and Yeong-shin”.