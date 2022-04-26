‘Kiss Sixth Sense’: Seo Ji-hye catches a shocking glimpse of the future in new trailer

Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-romance K-drama series, Kiss Sixth Sense.

Kiss Sixth Sense stars Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing On You) as Hong Ye-sul, an office worker who has the ability to see the future whenever she kisses a person. One day, she accidentally kisses her boss, Cha Min-hoo (played by Yoon Kye-sang) and sees them in bed together.

In the new trailer, Ye-sul silently sips her coffee in the lobby of her office building as she gazes outside, remarking: “Isn’t the lobby so nice on rainy days?” The sky turns overcast and a downpour begins almost immediately, and Ye-sul’s co-worker questions how she knew it was going to rain.

“Nobody will ever believe me, but when my lips touch another’s body, I can see the future,” Ye-sul explains in a voiceover, as she goes about her day at work. Her boss Cha Min-hoo, is seen treating her coldly, and she declares to stay away from him.

However, the pair later lock lips in a dramatic fall and Ye-sul catches a glimpse into the future, where the pair are seen sharing a steamy, passionate kiss. “In the future… what am I doing with Cha Min-hoo?” Ye-sul screams in frustration.

Kiss Sixth Sense is based on the ongoing Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo, which began publication last April. The series premieres on May 19, exclusively on Disney+.

It is helmed by director Nam Ki-hoon, who has previously worked on dramas such as Oh My Baby (2020) and Tunnel (2017). The cast also includes stars such as Kim Ji-suk (When The Camellia Blooms) and Lee Joo-yeon (Devilish Joy).

Notably, the leading actors of the series had previously worked together 17 years ago in My 19-Year-Old Sister-in-Law, where they had played twin siblings. The series was also where Yoon played his first-ever major small-screen role.