Song Kang, Park Min-young get close in teasers for new romance K-drama

JTBC has unveiled new teasers for its upcoming romance series KMA People: Office Romance Cruelty, starring Song Kang and Park Min-young.

The new K-drama series will follow the passionate albeit unpredictable work and love lives of the employees of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), South Korea’s national weather forecast service.

Park is set to star as a general weather forecaster Jin Ha-kyung, who is especially particular about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Meanwhile, Song Kang will play special reporter Lee Si-woo, an easy-going, intelligent man who has a habit of thinking outside the box.

New teasers for KMA People: Office Romance Cruelty provide glimpses at the romantic elements of the new show, including one scene while the pair hold hands and another while Song Kang playfully follows Park as they walk through a garden.

KMA People: Office Romance Cruelty is scheduled to premiere in February on JTBC and is set to run for a total of 16 episodes. Aside from Song and Park, the series will also see a supporting cast features of Yoon Park (Itaewon Class, You Are My Spring), Girl’s Day‘s Yura and more.

Meanwhile, JTBC and Disney+’s new historical K-drama series Snowdrop has become the most-watched show on the streaming platform in several regions, including Singapore and South Korea.

Earlier this week, JTBC also announced that it would be taking “strong measures” against the spread of alleged false information about Snowdrop. Although it did not specify the “falsehood” in its statement, the series has notably been accused of allegedly distorting the history of South Korea’s democratisation movement.