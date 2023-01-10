Im Soo-hyang and Kim Jung-hyun grow closer in new ‘Kokdu: Season of Deity’ trailer

MBC has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy-romance K-drama Kokdu: Season of Deity.

Set to premiere on January 27, Kokdu: Season of Deity follows Kokdu (Mr. Queen’s Kim Jung-hyun), an immortal grim reaper who visits the mortal realm every 99 years to punish humans for their evil deeds, and human doctor Han Gye-jeol (Woori the Virgin’s Im Soo-hyang), who appears to have mysterious abilities.

The new trailer gives a preview of Kokdu and Gye-jeol’s connection, which goes back far beyond the latter’s human lifetime. In the present, Kokdu makes his usual journey to the mortal realm, where he meets Gye-jeol.

Advertisement

As he finds himself helplessly acquiescing to anything she requests of him, Kokdu begins to suspect that Gye-jeol is actually the reincarnation of Seol-yi, a woman he was connected to in his mortal life. Meanwhile, Gye-jeol is increasingly intrigued by the mysterious Kokdu, and asks her detective brother, Han-cheol (Ahn Woo-hyeon), to track Kokdu down.

The upcoming series also stars former SISTAR member Kim Dasom as Tae Jeong-won, a doctor who graduated from the top medical school in Korea. Meanwhile Kim In-kwon and and Cha Chung-hwa play Oksin and Gaksin and respectively, a pair of demigods who assist Kokdu during his travels to the mortal realm.



Kokdu: Season of Deity is directed by Baek Soo-chan, who has helmed several fantasy series like Alice and Into The World Again. In addition to airing on Friday and Saturday evenings on MBC, the series will also be available to stream on Viki.