Korean streaming platform Wavve to launch two LGBTQ+ reality shows

South Korean video streaming service Wavve is set to launch two reality shows centred around the LGBTQ+ community next month.

Today (June 16), the streaming platform – a joint venture between SK Telecom and South Korea’s three largest TV broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS – announced the upcoming shows, Merry Queer and Stranger’s Love, in a press release to news outlet Newsen.

Merry Queer has been described as “the first coming-out romance reality series in Korea”, and will revolve around the challenges LBGTQ+ couples face. Meanwhile, Stranger’s Love will be a dating series where gay men will move into each other’s homes in search of love.

“It will not only be fresh but also be extremely fun, we are going to discuss and showcase social issues that we want the viewers to seriously think about and sympathise with,” Wavve said in its statement, as translated by Koreaboo.

Both Merry Queer and Stranger’s Love are set to be released in July 2022. More details about the programmes and their premiere dates are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The announcement of Merry Queer and Stranger’s Love by Wavve comes hot on the heels of a growing popularity for boys’ love (BL) K-drama series in the East Asian country. Earlier this year, streaming service Watcha released the hit BL series Semantic Error, starring DONGKIZ’s Jaechan and ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham.

Meanwhile, OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan are set to lead the upcoming BL K-drama series A Shoulder To Cry On, based on the popular web-comic of the same name. This year also saw VIXX member Leo confirm his role in the new BL K-drama Happy Ending Outside The Fence.