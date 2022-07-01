Korean LGBTQ+ reality show ‘Merry Queer’ to premiere next week

Merry Queer, South Korea’s first LGBTQ+ reality series, is set to premiere next week.

South Korean video streaming platform Wavve – a joint venture between SK Telecom and three of South Korea’s biggest TV broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS – dropped a new poster for its upcoming LGBTQ+ romance reality series yesterday (June 30). Alongside, the company also announced that the series will be premiering next week on July 8.

Merry Queer is set to be hosted by comedians and entertainment personalities Shin Dong-yup and Hong Seok-cheon, as well as Hani of K-pop girl group EXID, who are all featured on the poster. However, Wavve has yet to reveal details about its participating cast.

Merry Queer was first announced by Wavve last month as one of two new LGBTQ-centred shows to premiere on the platform this year, and has been described as “the first coming-out romance reality series in Korea” revolving around the challenges LBGTQ+ couples face.

According to The Korea Times, Wavve is slated to premiere a second LGBTQ+ series titled Stranger’s Love sometime in mid-July, said to be a dating series where gay men will move into each other’s homes in search of love.

“It will not only be fresh but also be extremely fun, we are going to discuss and showcase social issues that we want the viewers to seriously think about and sympathise with,” Wavve said in a previous statement, as translated by Koreaboo.

The premieres of Merry Queer and Stranger’s Love by Wavve comes hot on the heels of a growing popularity for boys’ love (BL) K-drama series in the East Asian country. Earlier this year, streaming service Watcha released the hit BL series Semantic Error, starring DONGKIZ’s Jaechan and ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham.