‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ star Lee Seo-jin to lead Korean remake of ‘Call My Agent!’

Dr. Park’s Clinic star Lee Seo-jin has been cast as the lead of the upcoming South Korean remake of French TV series Call My Agent!.

The forthcoming K-drama series, which will air on cable network tvN, will follow agents in a talent agency as they struggle to manage their top stars. Lee will star as Ma Tae-oh, a gentle and intelligent man who is the director of the talent company Method Entertainment.

Joining Lee in the remake of Call My Agent! will be Hospital Playlist actress Kwak Sun-young and Flower Of Evil actor Seo Hyun-woo. They will play veteran agents at Method Entertainment, who also happen to be best friends, that often butt heads with Tae-oh.

Rounding out the cast is Joo Hyun-young, who will portray newcomer So Hyun-joo, who has long dreamed to join the entertainment industry.

“Through those who struggle in order to create the best stars, we will greet you with a story about how we do our best in our individual positions while forgetting to look after our own lives,” said the upcoming K-drama’s production team. “Through the original, there will be fun in seeing the different lead stars that appear in each new episode.”

The South Korean remake of Call My Agent! will be directed by Baek Seung-ryong, known for his work on 2019’s Pegasus Market, and will be written by Park So-young and Lee Chan. The K-drama is currently scheduled to premiere in the second-half of 2022.