Kristen Bell apologises to fan after he watches sex scene with his mum in the room

Kristen Bell has apologised to a fan who watched a sex scene in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with his mum in the room.
The actor, who stars in the new satirical comedy series on Netflix, responded to a fan’s tweet about one of the scenes in the show.
“Just watched Kristen Bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…” Twitter user Eric wrote, to which Bell replied: “Hahahahaha sorry dude.”
Hahahahaha sorry dude
He then added: “You need to apologise to my mom right now.”
The scene in question sees Bell’s character Anna have sex with Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s character in a lengthy montage scene.
An official synopsis for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window reads: “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.
“But when a handsome neighbour (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”
In a four-star review of the show, NME wrote: “With a vibe somewhere between Only Murders In The Building and every moody thriller you’ve ever felt like you had to watch the ending of – The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window pours out equally big glasses of snark and reverence to make a comedy potboiler that never spills over.”