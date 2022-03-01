Krystal Jung is “proud” to be labelled an “idol-turned-actress”

Korean-American f(x) member Krystal Jung has shared her thoughts on being labelled an “idol-turned-actress”.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea for her upcoming Disney+ drama Crazy Love, Jung said that she felt “pretty proud” of being both an idol and actress. The 27-year-old star had originally debuted as a member of the girl group f(x) in 2009, and slowly ventured into acting throughout her career.

“I really don’t mind [being label an idol-turned-actress]. Also, I’d say I’m pretty proud of it. Because it just means that I can do both,” explained Jung per Soompi. “Rather than hide it, I prefer the attitude of being like, ‘I’ve done this and now I can do this, too!’”

She went on the question the connotations attached to the label, adding that she would not have received the opportunities that she has if it was truly negative. “When it comes to this, I think I’m the type that just trusts myself and pushes on,” she said.

Elsewhere during the interview, Jung revealed that she was open to returning to the music industry. “A lot of things happened in unexpected ways. But I can always do music again,” she commented. “I’m that type that goes with the flow.”

Jung’s upcoming romantic-comedy drama Crazy Love is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 7. She is set to star as Lee Shin-a, a secretary who learns that her days are numbered due to a terminal illness. She embarks on a quest for revenge for her poor treatment at her company, which is led by the narcissistic CEO Noh Go-jin (Kim Jae-wook).