Kurt Russell receives acclaim for his new Godzilla series

Kurt Russell’s performance in Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters has earned praise from critics and fans alike.

The actor stars alongside his son Wyatt Russell as older and younger versions of the same character, Lee Shaw, in the Apple TV+ series. The show is part of the MonsterVerse franchise, which spans 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and other projects.

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters follows members of the Monarch organisation as they encounter Godzilla and other monsters over the course of 50 years. The show also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe.

Advertisement

In a positive review on Variety, the Russell duo are described as delivering “charming performances” in a series which “deftly links drama with action and thrills”.

“Even if you’re not necessarily a fan of Godzilla and his smash-fueled mania, the adventure-seeking and numerous twists and turns will likely satisfy the most novice MonsterVerse explorer,” the review reads.

A three-star review on the Guardian gives particular praise to Kurt Russell, writing: “The actor has lost none of his old-school movie star charisma. Once he arrives, the modern-day scenes get a sorely needed lift as he sells the bejesus out of every line.”

Mashable was similarly effusive on the subject of the show’s monsters. “The richness of Monarch’s world — and its glorious, glorious monsters — keeps the show intriguing even when it gets bogged down in the MonsterVerse’s oft-maligned human affairs. But even then, Monarch often succeeds where the films have floundered, in no small part thanks to characters like Cate, Keiko, and Lee.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is not just a strong show — it’s also a great start for balancing human drama with monster mayhem.”

Advertisement

After the first two episodes debuted on Apple TV+ on November 17, fans have also largely praised the series for balancing human drama with the monster spectacle. You can check out some reactions below.

#FTN man, the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are a lot of fun! A great addition to the #Monsterverse and also Kurt Russell which is always a win! Cannot wait until Friday pic.twitter.com/lmtfzMnQjq — Following The Nerd (@nerdfollowing) November 21, 2023

Me watching Monarch: Legacy of Monsters w the GF: They did a good job casting the guy that plays the young Kurt Russell character. They look a lot a like.

GF: That's because it's his son.

Me: pic.twitter.com/IPqyDneRUi — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 22, 2023

I’ve watched 3 episodes MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS, and I really like the show. It looks and feels like a movie, the kaiju scenes are intense, and the human characters are shockingly interesting! Casting national treasure Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt doesn’t hurt either. pic.twitter.com/8kXNZRSa5t — Calvin McMillin (@RoninonEmpty) November 24, 2023

Three episodes in and I'm hooked! This is a great show! If Kurt Russell AND Godzilla isn't enough, the writing is sharp and the cast excellent and it gives a depth to the "Monsterverse" the films have yet to do! #MonarchLegacyofMonsters pic.twitter.com/5O2dqY5MiT — KrampusZeroNJ🎃 (@MonsterZeroNJ) November 23, 2023

The show’s remaining episodes will be released weekly every Friday, with the finale slated for January 12, 2024.

The next film in the MonsterVerse is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, from director Adam Wingard (The Guest, Godzilla vs. Kong). The film is scheduled for release on April 12, 2024.