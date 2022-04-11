Larry David confirms ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ will return for season 12

Larry David has confirmed that Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a 12th season on HBO.

The beloved sitcom’s 11th season landed in the UK last October, after significant COVID-related delays.

At an Emmys event at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) last night (April 10), David appeared on a panel discussing Curb and its latest season.

During the panel, hosted by journalist Rich Eisen, David was asked whether the hit show would be returning for another season.

As Eisen tweeted: “So, I was honoured to emcee an [Emmys] panel for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes.”

So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 11, 2022

Elsewhere, Larry David has discussed his life and career in a new documentary for HBO.

Released on March 1, The Larry David Story is a two-part documentary where he discusses his childhood and career breakthroughs with director Larry Charles.

“I never thought of myself as being funny,” David says in the trailer. “Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

The writer, producer, actor and comedian is known as the co-creator of Seinfeld along with Jerry Seinfeld. He’s also the creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he plays a semi-fictionalised version of himself.

David won two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1993 for his work on Seinfeld, for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing a Comedy Series. After nine seasons, the sitcom came to an end in May 1998.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which began in 2000 on HBO, has been nominated for 47 Primetime Emmy Awards and aired its 11th season last year.

David recently made an appearance in a cryptocurrency advert at the Super Bowl, where he was seen playing historical versions of himself.

Snoop Dogg also recently shared the song ‘Crib Ya Enthusiasm’, which samples Luciano Michelini’s ‘Frolic’, the theme tune to Curb Your Enthusiasm.