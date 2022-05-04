Larry David says he doesn’t know why he hasn’t been cancelled yet

Larry David has said he doesn’t know why he hasn’t been cancelled yet.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star recently reflected on the enduring legacy of his show, after being asked by Robert B. Weide, a former executive producer and principal director of the show, why he hasn’t been cancelled yet.

“I don’t know. It’s a very good question. I don’t know why. I don’t like to think about it too much,” said David at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles, according to Consequence.

David went on: “Well, here’s the thing. There were fans of the show, they liked the show. And they have a good sense of humour. The fans of the show don’t care about political correctness.”

“You’re just the idiot who didn’t get the memo, and I think that buys you a lot,” Weide suggested, to which David replied: “Yeah, I think idiots can get away with a little bit more than the more intelligent brethren.”

Larry David is a writer, producer, actor and comedian is known as the co-creator of Seinfeld along with Jerry Seinfeld. He’s also the creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he plays a semi-fictionalised version of himself.

David won two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1993 for his work on Seinfeld, for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing a Comedy Series. After nine seasons, the sitcom came to an end in May 1998.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which began in 2000 on HBO, has been nominated for 47 Primetime Emmy Awards and aired its 11th season last year.

Earlier this year, David confirmed Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a 12th season on HBO.

The beloved sitcom’s 11th season landed in the UK last October, after significant COVID-related delays.