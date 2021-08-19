Larry David “screamed” at former friend Alan Dershowitz over Donald Trump

Larry David has reportedly engaged in a heated row with his former friend Alan Dershowitz over the lawyer’s ties with Donald Trump.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator was at a grocery store near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts when the dispute took place, according to Page Six.

The argument, which was reported by a source to the publication and later confirmed by Dershowitz, involved the Harvard law professor being “screamed” and “yelled” at by David, a staunch Democrat.

“I was worried that he was going to have a stroke,” said Dershowitz.

David’s anger stemmed from Dershowitz’s alliance with the former POTUS, which caused their friendship to sever.

“I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting,” David said to Dershowitz after he tried to instigate a conversation in the store.

“It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave – it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting,” he added.

In his follow-up interview with Page Six, Dershowitz took aim at David’s political beliefs.

“Larry is a knee-jerk radical,” Dershowitz told Page Six. “He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Elsewhere, David has said he was “relieved” to be uninvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

Obama’s party was forced to downsize on account of COVID-19 restrictions.

“When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane,” David told the New York Times.

“Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

Recently, it was confirmed that Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 11th season will premiere later this year.

The new season was green-lit in 2020, two months before season 10 had drawn to a close on HBO Max.