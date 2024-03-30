Larry David slams “sociopath” Donald Trump in new interview

Larry David has slammed Donald Trump as a “sociopath”.

In a interview between the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and journalist Chris Wallace previewed by CNN, David gave his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 US election and Trump’s potential presidency.

When Wallace asked David how “pissed” the 2020 election made him, David replied he “can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby.”

“He’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election],” he continued. “I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane.

“He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost! And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn‘t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick.”

David concluded his rant by joking: “Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all.”

David recently attracted the ire of a Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for mocking Trump supporters.

In a new episode of the hit TV show’s last series, a fictionalised David was arrested for offering a voter a sip of water while queuing at a polling booth on a boiling hot day.

According to state law in Georgia (where Greene is from), people cannot give food and drink to voters waiting in line.

Greene hit out at the comedian for portraying conservatives as “racists and rednecks”, adding: “We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!”

Elsewhere, David recently made headlines for jokingly attacking Elmo on live television, an act that was furiously criticised by actor Will Wheaton, who called him “a stupid, self-centred, tone deaf asshole”.