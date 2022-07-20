‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crew member dies after being shot on set

A crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed by an unidentified person near the show’s New York City set on Tuesday (July 19).

According to the police, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was sitting in his car in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn at roughly 5:15am, when the unknown individual approached the vehicle, opened the door and shot him in the neck and head.

No arrests have currently been made, and it’s unclear if there was a prior connection between the two.

Pizarro cleared parking spaces and guarded equipment trucks for the show, which was set to film in the neighbourhood on Tuesday morning. He was taken to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 6am.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and show producer Universal Television said in a statement.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

New York City mayor Eric Adams’ office offered condolences on Tuesday morning, with press secretary Fabien Levy telling Deadline: “The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

According to local law enforcement, it’s unclear if Pizzaro was killed on the actual set, or if filming was set to take place on the site of the shooting.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, which stars Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, will return for its third season this winter.

