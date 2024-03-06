NewsTV News

Lee Bo-young searches for the truth in trailer for new K-drama ‘Hide’

The new investigative thriller series will premiere later this month

By Carmen Chin
Lee Bo-young. Credit: Getty Images/The Chosunilbo JNS

JTBC has unveiled a new trailer for its forthcoming K-drama Hidestarring Lee Bo-young, Lee Min-jae and more – watch it below.

What is the plot of Hide?

Helmed by The Tale of Nokdu director Kim Dong-hwi and based on BBC Wales blockbuster Keeping Faith, Hide is billed as an investigative K-drama thriller that follows the life of Na Moon-young, whose husband suddenly goes missing. While trying to locate her husband, Moon-young uncovers life-changing secrets about the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.

Who is in the cast of the upcoming series?

Lee Bo-young (See You In My 19th Life) will play Hide’s main character, Na Moon-young. Meanwhile, her husband, named Cha Sung-jae will be played by Lee Moo-saeng, who starred in Netflix’s hit series The Glory

Other characters revealed to be a part of the series include Moon-young’s neighbour Ha Yeon-joo, to be portrayed by Celebrity and One Dollar Lawyer actress Lee Chung-ah.

Lee Min-jae of Crash Course in Romance fame was revealed to be starring as a “mysterious man” named Do Jin-woo, who somehow holds a key piece of information regarding Sung-jae’s disappearance.

Is there a trailer for Hide?

JTBC unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming K-drama yesterday (March 5), which features Moon-young as she visits the site of a car crash, interspersed with memories of her time with her husband.

The clip ups the ante as more information comes to her attention that hint at something deeper than a simple car accident causing her husband to go missing.

How to watch Hide?

Hide is slated for a premiere on JTBC on March 23, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30pm KST. The series will also be made available on Korean streaming platform Coupang Play with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 10pm KST.

