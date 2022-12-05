Lee Bo-young sets her sights on success in new ‘Agency’ trailer

JTBC has released the first trailer for its upcoming series Agency, starring Lee Bo-young (Mother).

On December 3, JTBC’s official YouTube channel unveiled the first trailer for Agency, which stars Lee as the creative director and first-ever female executive of an advertising agency. The upcoming series also stars Jo Sung-ha (Adamas), former Apink member Son Na-eun, Han Joon-woo (The Empire) and My Liberation Notes’ Jeon Hye-jin.

The new teaser begins as Go Ah-in (Lee) confidentially walks into a meeting room, her presence immediately commanding the attention of her team. “People like me who have nothing to lose do not think positively. We think financially,” she declares.

“Easy things don’t suit Go Ah-in,” says fellow executive Choi Sang-soo (played by Jo), who competes with Ah-in for the role of CEO of VC Planning. She is then tasked with “impossible” new projects like a PR commercial for a controversial company whose chairman has been imprisoned, and a massive bid for an advertising contract worth 30billion KRW. Despite these challenges, Go Ah-in remains unfazed.

Not present in the trailer are Son Na-eun, who will play Kang Han-na, the manipulative heiress of VC Group and newly-appointed director of social media. Hoping to step into her role as successor of the conglomerate, she attempts to use Ah-in’s skills to her own advantage. Meanwhile, Han will star as Park Young-woo, Han-na’s bodyguard and right-hand man.

According to JTBC, Agency “deals with the process of those desires crashing and exploding like comets,” as translated by Soompi. The upcoming series premieres on January 7 at 10:30pm KST.