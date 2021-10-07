Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a and more confirmed to star in upcoming drama

A star-studded cast, including Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-a, have been announced for the upcoming TV drama Our Blues.

According to a report by MK Sports on October 7, the upcoming drama features a line-up of Lee Byung-hun (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, The Good, The Bad, The Weird) and Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Diva), Han Ji-min (Miss Baek, One Spring Night) and Kim Woo-bin (The Heirs, Alien).

Other cast members of the highly anticipated show also include Cha Seung-won (A Korean Odyssey, Night In Paradise) and Uhm Jung-hwa (Okay Madam, You Are Too Much). Our Blues is also notably written by Noh Hee-kyung, who has been behind several critically-acclaimed drama series such as That Winter, The Wind Blows, It’s Okay That’s Love, Dear My Friends and more.

Additionally, the forthcoming series will be helmed by director Kim Kyu-tae, who has previously worked with Noh on several hit dramas as well as on others such as Iris and Scarlet Heart: Goryeo.

As an omnibus-style drama series, Our Blues will tell the “sweet, sour and bitter life stories” of its characters who all hail from Jeju Island in South Korea, according to the announcement. The show is also expected to premiere some time in 2022, however an exact release date and other details have yet to be unveiled.

In other K-drama news, Okay Madam actor Lee Sang-yoon has revealed that he “felt regretful” over his performance on the 2020 action film. I felt really pressured to pull it off any way possible. I think the results would’ve been different if I had my current mindset of acting comfortably,” he said.