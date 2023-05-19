Lee Chae-yeon, LABOUM’s Haein drop out of ‘Queendom Puzzle’

Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chae-yeon and LABOUM‘s Haein have dropped out of Queendom Puzzle.

South Korean news outlet Hankyung reported yesterday that both Chae-yeon and Haein would not continue on as contestants of the upcoming Mnet reality TV competition Queendom Puzzle, a spin-off of Queendom.

Hankyung reported that the duo had decided to drop out soon after the first filming session for the show. The news publication also claimed that the two artists would not be replaced, while filmed footage will still be used for broadcast.

Mnet later officially responded to the news, saying: “Lee Chae-yeon and Haein have stepped down from the upcoming variety program Queendom Puzzle for personal reasons,” per Star News, as translated by Soompi.

However, the Mnet spokesperson also added that “nothing has been decided yet” with regards to casting new contestants to replace Chae-yeon and Haein.

Chae-yeon had been one of the first few K-pop idols to be revealed as a contestant of Queendom Puzzle. She was announced by Mnet alongside CLC’s Yeeun, ex-MOMOLAND’s JooE, Lovelyz’s Kei and more.

Queendom Puzzle is set to premiere on June 13 and will feature Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon as a host. The show will feature 28 K-pop idols competing for a spot on a newly formed project group.

In other K-pop news, OH MY GIRL‘s Arin is reportedly set to join Go Soo in new K-drama Summer Love Machine Blues. The K-drama is set to air later this year, although an exact release date and other details have yet to be announced.