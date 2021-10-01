Watch Lee Do-hyun and Im Soo-jung in a sneak peek for tvN’s ‘Melancholia’

tvN has unveiled a first look at its upcoming drama series Melancholia.

Starring Lee Do-hyun (Sweet Home, 18 Again) and Im Soo-jung (Search: WWW, Chicago Typewriter), Melancholia revolves around a prestigious private high school in Gangnam where corruption runs deep.

Im stars as Ji Yoon-soo, a good-natured math teacher at the school who encourages and cares for her students. Meanwhile, Lee plays Back Seung-yoo, a student and former math prodigy who won numerous math olympiads as a child.

Advertisement

Melancholia is directed by Kim Sang-hyub, who had previously worked on hit romantic-comedies such as True Beauty (2020) and Extraordinary You (2019). Joining him is screenwriter Kim Ji-woon (Hyde Jekyll, Me). The series is set to premiere on cable television tvN on November 3, and will also be available to stream on iQiyi.

In other K-drama news, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently shared that Squid Game is on track to become the streaming platform’s “biggest show ever”. The show was first released on September 17, and has since gone on to become the first South Korean series to top the US Netflix chart.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” said Sarandos, per CNET, adding that there’s “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”