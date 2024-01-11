Lee Gwan-hee made ‘Single’s Inferno’ season three “a success”, says producer

A producer on Single’s Inferno season three has described season three as “a success” due to controversial contestant, Lee Gwan-hee.

Netflix’s popular reality dating show Single’s Inferno recently wrapped up its third season on Tuesday (January 11) with its final two episodes, which saw the 12 contestants make their final choices and pair up in order to leave the island of Inferno.

Most polarising and controversial among the contestants this season was professional basketballer Lee Gwan-hee, and his entanglements with multiple participants – namely Choi Hye-seon, Yun Ha-jeong and Cho Min-ji – over the course of the 11 episodes.

However, according to Single’s Inferno producer Kim Jae-won, Lee’s involvement in the latest season of the dating show was what made it “such a success”. He explained to Korea JoongAng Daily that “whether [viewers] liked Lee or not, he had a leader’s quality about him, and his attitude affected the others very much”.

“[The other contestants] became more honest with themselves,” Kim added. “Instead of trying to put on a show with the aim of appearing a certain way for potential viewers, the singletons let their raw selves be displayed.”

Kim, who also produced the first two seasons of Single’s Inferno as well as Netflix’s Nineteen to Twenty, said that he has “never seen anyone like Lee on a dating reality show, and I think he’s perfect for the format”.

“I have made a fair share of dating reality shows, but Lee is the first person I’ve seen who has that level of confidence and is so sure of himself,” he added. “He’s definitely a unique character, someone any producer would want on their show.”

