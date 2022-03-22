Lee Hyori returns to city life in new trailer for ‘Seoul Check-in’

TVING has shared a new trailer for its upcoming reality TV show Seoul Check-in, starring Lee Hyori.

Seoul Check-in is set to follow Lee’s life in the South Korean capital city of Seoul, where she carries out most of her promotional activities. It is set to contrast that of the singer-actress’ previous Hyori’s Homestay series, which took place at her personal residence on the rustic Jeju Island.

In the new clip, Lee announces her arrival in Seoul as she heads to a photoshoot. “Hyori has come to Seoul!” Read the accompanying captions between behind-the-scenes clips from the star’s photoshoots and shots of the Seoul cityscape.

She later brings viewers along on one of her rest days, where she is seen jogging, sightseeing, café hopping and visiting a bar.

A pilot episode of Seoul Check-in was first released via TVING on January 29, where it instantly topped that platform’s list of most popular shows, and led to an exponential increase in paid subscribers in the following days, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

New episodes of Seoul Check-in premieres on April 8, and will only be available on South Korean streaming platform TVING. The reality series is helmed by producer Kim Tae-ho, who had previously worked on hit MBC variety programmes Infinity Challenge and Hangout With Yoo.

