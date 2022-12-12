‘Alchemy of Souls’ star Lee Jae-wook to visit Manila on fan meet tour of Asia

South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook, best known for his leading role in Alchemy of Souls, is set to visit Manila next March.

On December 10, event organisers Wilbros Live announced that Lee will take his first-ever fan meet tour to Manila next year. The actor will hold the event on the evening of Saturday March 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

According to the poster released by Wilbros Live, tickets to Lee’s upcoming Manila fan meet will be available via Ticketnet at a later date.

𝐋𝐄𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐊

<FIRST> Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Manila

Mar 11, 2023 Sat • New Frontier Theater (𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘴, 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶, 𝘋𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘓𝘢 𝘓𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘭) Tickets On-Sale Soon! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KaO3erWUsZ — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 10, 2022

Lee’s upcoming appearance in Manila is part of his 2023 ‘First’ fan meeting tour, which was originally announced by his agency C-JeS Entertainment in late November, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The tour is set to kick of at Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Culture and Arts Center in Seoul on January 14 before heading to several Asian countries.

At the time of publishing, C-JeS Entertainment has only unveiled dates for the Seoul and Manila stops of Lee’s tour.

The South Korean actor is currently starring in the second season of hit historical-fantasy K-drama Alchemy of Souls, which premiered its first episode over the weekend. Lee plays the series’ protagonist Jang Wook, a young man from a wealthy and established family. Following the events of the first season, he experiences a newfound strength and power.

Lee’s first appearance in a drama was a supporting role in the 2018-2019 sci-fi thriller Memories of the Alhambra. After several significant roles in projects like Search: WWW and Extraordinary You, Lee took on his first-ever leading role in the 2020 romantic-comedy Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.