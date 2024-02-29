Lee Jae-wook to take legal action over “false information”, following relationship with aespa’s Karina

South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook and his agency C-Jes Studios has announced their intention to take legal action over “false information” about the actor, following news of his relationship with aespa‘s Karina.

In a statement today (February 29), Lee Jae-wook and C-Jes Studios said that it has found “offensive posts with malicious intentions” as well as stories with “false information and slander” in online spaces since the news of his relationship with aespa member Karina, per Soompi.

The agency said that these post “severely violate [the actor’s] personality rights”, adding that it plans to “take strong civil and criminal action through a legal representative” against these posts. It also urged fans to send cases of such online content over to the company, in order for it to “also consider them when taking legal action”.

On February 27, C-Jes Studios and SM Entertainment – who represent Lee Jae-wook and aespa’s Karina, respectively – confirmed in separate statements that the two South Korean celebrities have been dating and are “getting to know each other”.

The confirmation came hours after South Korean news outlet Dispatch reported that the pair had started dating after first meet at the Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14.

Karina is best know as a member of K-pop girl group aespa. Earlier this month, the quartet announced their 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour, featuring shows in Melbourne, Singapore, Bangkok and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook is best known for starring in the popular fantasy-romance K-drama series, Alchemy of Souls. He’s next set to appear in the Disney+ original The Impossible Heir, which premieres tomorrow (February 28).