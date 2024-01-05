Watch Lee Je-hoon in the action-packed trailer for ‘Chief Inspector 1958’

South Korean television network MBC has dropped a teaser for its upcoming series Chief Inspector 1958.

The upcoming drama stars Lee Je-hoon (Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven) as the younger version of detective Park Young-han, who was played by Choi Bul-am in MBC’s original hit 1971-1989 series Chief Inspector.

The young detective is described as one who believes strongly in retribution, and is frustrated by the disrespect for human dignity he often witnesses on the job. As a result, he is often angry and struggles to face the harshness of reality.

The new teaser begins as the young Park Young-han arrives in Seoul after a transfer. A passionate detective, he boasts the highest arrest rate of petty thieves in Gyeonggi Province.

However, his move to Seoul proves far more dark and complex, as the period marks the beginning of a tumultuous period in South Korean history. “There are only two things we need to remember. Protect the weak and beat the bad guys,” he later declares.

Also joining the cast of Chief Inspector 1958 is Lee Dong-hwi (Big Bet, Reply 1988), who plays Kim Sang-soon. Known as the “Crazy Dog” among his colleagues, he is a detective who plays by his own rules, feeling jaded by the corruption around him. Other cast members are Choi Woo-sung and Yoon Hyun-soo, who play junior members of the police department.

The upcoming series is helmed by director Kim Sung-hoon, who previously worked on the film Confidential Assignment. He is joined by screenwriter Kim Young-shin. Chief Inspector 1958 will premiere in the first half of 2024.