Lee Jong-suk discusses his upcoming roles in ‘Decibel’ and ‘Big Mouth’

Actor Lee Jong-suk has opened up about his upcoming film and TV roles, his first since the completion of his military service.

In a recent interview with Area Plus Homme Magazine, the 32-year-old actor and model talked about some of his upcoming projects. Earlier in April, Lee had began filming for the action film Decibel, which is set to premiere later this year.

The actor shared he was drawn to the film after reading its screenplay, which he described as a “page-turner”. Directed by Hwang In-ho (Monster), Decibel is about a terrorist’s attempt to plant a sound-activated bomb in a city in order to target a naval commander. “I ended up appearing in the film because I thought the role was really worth the challenge,” said Lee, as translated by Soompi.

Further details on the film’s premiere had and Lee’s character have yet to be revealed. However, he is set to play a navy captain, and will star alongside Kim Rae-won (Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me), Park Byung-eun (Because This Is My First Life) and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty).

Later, Lee also opened up about taking on a new type of character for the upcoming 2022 drama Big Mouth. The actor is set to play Park Chang-ho, a talkative lawyer with a measly 10 per cent winning rate. “It’s a character who’s on the older side, and he’s also married in the story,” shared the actor.

“I felt like if I took on the role, it would be a new challenge for me image-wise, so I would end up feeling stressed and pressured by the idea that I had to do a good job –but I also thought that it would be worth it,” he added. “I think it’ll be fun, and I felt like it was very new for me.”

Big Mouth is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022 on cable television network tvN. The series also stars Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, who is set to play Go Mi-ho, a nurse and the wife of main character Park Chang-ho. It is helmed by director Oh Choong-hwan (Start-up, Hotel Del Luna).

In other K-drama news, Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has opened up about his portrayal of Jo Sang-woo in the hit Netflix series. “While working on the drama, I never felt any differences between Jo Sang-woo and myself. The choices grew easier as it felt like I wasn’t acting, so it felt strange,” said Park, as translated by Soompi.