Lee Joon-gi nabs starring role in upcoming SBS series

South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi has been confirmed as the lead for an upcoming drama series produced by SBS.

The announcement was made by Lee’s agency, Namoo Actors, via The Korea Times on October 6, where it was confirmed that the actor has been cast in the leading role for Again My Life (literal translation).

Based on a webtoon of the same name, the series is set to tell the tale of prosecutor Kim Hee-woo, who will be portrayed by Lee Joon-gi, seeking revenge for his death. Again My Life will also star Lee Kyung-young (Vincenzo, The Veil) as a corrupt politican named Cho Tae-seop.

The show is also set to be directed by Han Chul-soo, who has previously worked on 2019’s Graceful Family and 2017’s The Housewife Detective. It will premiere some time in the first half of 2022.

Lee Joon-gi has been involved in a number of hit films and shows, including a lead role in Scarlet Heart Goryeo opposite Korean singer IU, Criminal Minds, Lawless Lawyer and more. He had also made his Hollywood debut with an appearance in 2016’s The Final Chapter, the sixth and final instalment of the Resident Evil film series.

In other K-drama news, GFRIEND’s Sowon and iKON’s Chanwoo are set to star opposite each other in a brand new cine-rama titled Chilling Co-Habitation. The project is a hybrid between a film and a series, as it will be released as a movie in the first half of 2022 before being released as a drama later on.