Lee Joon-gi to miss filming for ‘Again My Life’ after catching COVID-19

South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi has halted his filming schedule for ongoing K-drama Again My Life after getting diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yesterday (April 18), the actor’s agency Namoo Actors shared a statement announcing Lee’s diagnosis, which was confirmed on the same day. According to the agency, he had been taking regular rapid antigen and PCR tests prior to his scheduled activities.

According to Namoo Actors, Lee had been unwell after filming that day and later tested positive on a self-test kit. “Following the results of his self-test kit, he underwent a rapid antigen test for professional use at the designated hospital and ultimately received a positive result,” wrote the agency, as translated by Soompi.

It also added that Lee has no symptoms besides from a mild sore throat. “All of his planned activities have been cancelled and he will take measures in accordance to guidelines of health authorities,” Namoo added shared. “As we prioritise our agency actor’s health and safety, we will do everything we can so he can recover his health.”

Despite Lee’s break from filming, his action-fantasy law drama Again My Life is set to continue airing as originally scheduled.

Lee currently stars in Again My Life as its lead character Kim Hee-woo, a rising prosecutor who gets mysteriously killed by an unknown assailant. However, he unexpectedly gets a second chance to do things right after being brought back to life.

The series, which is based on a web novel of the same name by Lee Hae-nal, also stars Kim Ji-eun as Kim Hee-ah, the genius daughter of a conglomerate family, and Jung Sang-hoon as Lee Min-soo, Hee-woo’s close friend and trusted ally.