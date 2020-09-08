Lee Joon joins Gong Yoo, Bae Doona for new sci-fi drama ‘The Silent Sea’

Lee Joon has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming Korean sci-fi thriller The Silent Sea, alongside megastars Gong Yoo and Bae Doona.

According to the official synopsis, the series takes place in the distant future where Earth has turned barren. Bae plays Doctor Song Ji-an, an astrobiologist who joins a group of spacemen who have been tasked to travel to an abandoned research station on the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample. The team is led by Gong’s Han Yun-Jae, while Lee takes on the role of Captain Ryu Tae-Seok, the group’s head engineer.

The Silent Sea will be directed by Choi Hang Yong, who also helmed the short film of the same name. Choi will be joined by screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo, whose works include 2009’s award-winning Mother and 2012’s Never Ending Story, plus actor Jung Woo-Sung, who will serve as executive producer.

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for The Silent Sea.

The Silent Sea marks Gong Yoo’s return to the small screen after starring in the 2016 hit series, Guardian: The Lonely And Great God. Meanwhile, the sci-fi thriller will be Lee’s first major project since his 2017 KBS drama My Father Is Strange.

Bae, on the other hand, is currently starring in the second season of Stranger, which is available to watch on Netflix. Earlier this year, the actress reprised her role as Seo-Bi for the second season of the zombie series Kingdom.