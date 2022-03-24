Lee Kwang-soo and AOA’s Seolhyun star in new teaser for ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’

tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming comedy K-drama series The Killer’s Shopping List.

The new clip shows two characters, a police officer and supermarket cashier (played by AOA’s Seolhyun and Lee Kwang-soo respectively), in parallel situations. While the officer investigates a bloody crime scene and shines his torchlight in corners to find more, the cashier investigates the crevices of the supermarket, squeezing in corners to collect scraps of paper.

The cashier is then seen putting pieces of a receipt of purchase at the supermarket together to form the words, “The culprit is in the receipt”. However, the cashier’s momentum is quickly ended when his mother, who also owns the grocery store, begins chastising him for wasting his time on the receipt.

Based on a novel penned by writer Kang Ji-young, The Killer’s Shopping List is a comedy-mystery-thriller K-drama series set against the backdrop of a seemingly-ordinary neighbourhood in Seoul, South Korea. The story kicks off when a body is discovered in the vicinity of a particular apartment building, and a supermarket receipt becomes a key piece of evidence in the police’s pursuit of the murderer.

Lee Kwang-soo stars as cashier Ahn Dae-sung, the supermarket owner’s son. He was once revered as a genius due to his exceptional memorisation skills, however, his life went downhill following an incident that occurred in the supermarket when he was 10. AOA member Seolhyun stars opposite Lee as Do Ah-hee, a passionate police officer and Dae-sung’s longtime girlfriend.

The Killer’s Shopping List is set to premiere on South Korean cable network tvN on April 27 at 10:30pm KST, and will feature a supporting cast that includes Jin Hee-kyung (Somehow Family), Shin Sung-woo (Penthouse 3), Lee Gyo-yeop and more.