Lee Kwang-soo, EXO’s Sehun to appear in upcoming ‘House On Wheels’ spin-off

Actor and entertainment personality Lee Kwang-soo as well as EXO‘s Sehun are set to star in the upcoming House On Wheels spin-off titled Lending You My House On Wheels.

South Korean broadcast network tVN announced yesterday (August 11) in a statement to Newsen that it would air a special spin-off of the popular South Korean variety show House On Wheels.

The spin-off will star cast members from the upcoming film Pirates 2 film’s cast, namely: Lee Kwang-soo, EXO’s Sehun, Kang Ha-neul, Han Hyo-joo, Kwon Hang-woo, Chae Soo-bin, Kim Sung-oh, Park Ji-hwan and Kim Ki-doo. It is scheduled to air in September, over South Korean holiday of Chuseok.

The production team of House On Wheels has described the spin-off as “separate” from the original programme, with its concept set to revolve around the cast of the original show – actors Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won – “lending their keys to [the newcomers], who will live in the house on wheels without its owners present,” according to translations by Soompi.

Pirates 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the popular 2014 film Pirates. It will be an action-adventure comedy about fortune-seekers who take to the seas in search of lost treasure. While a release date has yet to be announced, the film is expected to be released some time this year.

