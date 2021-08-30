Lee Min-ho reportedly dating ex-Momoland member Yeonwoo

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is reportedly in a relationship with actress Yeonwoo, also a former member of K-pop girl group Momoland.

On August 30, South Korean entertainment news outlet Dispatch alleged that the pair had been dating for the past five months. In its report, the publication also claimed that the duo would often meet for dates at each other’s homes, alongside several images of the two photographed separately.

“Lee Min-ho has always been honest about his love,” an alleged acquaintance of Lee’s told Dispatch, as translated by Koreaboo. “He doesn’t care what others think and enjoys dates outside. He doesn’t try to hide things.”

However, Lee’s agency MYM Entertainment has since denied the reports. In a comment to Sports Chosun, a company spokesperson said that “It is not true that they are in a relationship”, adding that the pair “are just acquaintances”, as translated by Soompi.

MYM Entertainment also responded to the photographs published by Dispatch, refuting that they were images of Lee and Yeonwoo on a date. “It wasn’t just the two of them, and there were other friends present at the time,” the statement read. “They are not photos of a date.”

Meanwhile, Yeonwoo’s agency MLD Entertainment has yet to comment on the matter.

